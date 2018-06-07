VyStar moving headquarters to downtown Jacksonville

VyStar Credit Union will be moving their corporate headquarters from their Westside location on Blanding Boulevard to the Suntrust Tower on Laura Street in downtown Jacksonville.
In a release from the company, they say after closing, the building will be renamed VyStar Tower.
Related Headlines
Brian E. Wolfburg, the president and CEO, says given the company’s growth over the past years supports the expansion. Currently, staff is spread out in several locations after reaching capacity at the Blanding location.
Wolfburg says purchasing Suntrust Tower was the best option, “Not only [did it make] economic sense, but also saves the distraction that the management of building construction can bring, while positioning VyStar well for future growth and allows for flexibility in a space that we can scale up or down depending on our staffing needs at the time.”
The move for VyStar will span many months. Their expectation is that it will take a year or more to complete the relocation.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}