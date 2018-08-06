Walmart is opening a new location in St. Johns County at Durbin Park and is looking to hire approximately 350 associates.
Applications will be accepted now through Friday, Jul. 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Walmart Hiring Center, 10440 US 1 N. Suites 120/121, St. Johns, FL.
Interested applicants can also apply online at http://careers.walmart.com.
The majority of new associates will begin work in September to help prepare the store for its grand opening this fall.
As part of its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment, Walmart offers a job to any eligible U.S. veteran honorably discharged from active duty.
Interested veterans can find out more at http://walmartcareerswithamission.com.
