  • Three men arrested in major Clay County drug bust; deputies search for 5 others

    Updated:

    11 a.m. Friday: "Five more left." That's according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office after the agency announced Friday a third man connected to a major drug bust has been arrested. 

    The suspect is Marshall Erwin, 38, who faces a drug sale charge. 

    8:16 p.m. Thursday: The Clay County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday evening that another of the suspects they've been searching for after a sting on Wednesday has been arrested.

    According to a tweet from CCSO, Todd Bolick, 38, was arrested Thursday, leaving 6 more suspects at large.

    ORIGINAL STORY: 

    A wanted suspect for the sale of drugs has been booked in a Putnam County jail.

    William Hickox, 36, was booked overnight in relation to a major drug bust in Clay County.

    Hickox is being held on a bond amount of $50,003. We're working to learn how he was captured.

    Deputies are searching for the other seven suspects that are on the run following Wednesday's countywide drug raid.

    More than a dozen people were arrested on drug charges after several undercover operations in Clay County. 

