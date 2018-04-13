Three men arrested in major Clay County drug bust; deputies search for 5 others

11 a.m. Friday: "Five more left." That's according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office after the agency announced Friday a third man connected to a major drug bust has been arrested.
The suspect is Marshall Erwin, 38, who faces a drug sale charge.
🚫Five more left.— Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) April 13, 2018
There is no doubt that people know of the whereabouts of these men. When it comes to reporting, you’ve got options. You can anonymously report through our website, call our Communications Section or in cases of emergencies dial/text 911. ➡️ pic.twitter.com/E2HQasYTye
8:16 p.m. Thursday: The Clay County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday evening that another of the suspects they've been searching for after a sting on Wednesday has been arrested.
According to a tweet from CCSO, Todd Bolick, 38, was arrested Thursday, leaving 6 more suspects at large.
Two down. Six more to go. https://t.co/YKTxDxUjkM— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) April 13, 2018
ORIGINAL STORY:
A wanted suspect for the sale of drugs has been booked in a Putnam County jail.
William Hickox, 36, was booked overnight in relation to a major drug bust in Clay County.
Hickox is being held on a bond amount of $50,003. We're working to learn how he was captured.
Deputies are searching for the other seven suspects that are on the run following Wednesday's countywide drug raid.
#JustIn: William Hickox has been booked into jail. Clay Co. deputies now searching for 7 suspects in connection to Wednesday's drug raid. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/Ys4NxMeUhx— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) April 12, 2018
More than a dozen people were arrested on drug charges after several undercover operations in Clay County.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}