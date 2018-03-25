  • WATCH: 'Great White' shark swims close to boat south of St. Augustine

    By: Danae Leake , Action News Jax

    Updated:

    WATCH: Nassau County fishermen come within feet of 14-foot white shark

    A fisherman in Florida posted a video of a shark lurking eerily close to his boat on Saturday. 

    According to his instagram post, the fisherman saw the shark 26 miles off the coast of Ponce Inlet, which is about an hour south of St. Augustine Beach. 

    Related: More sharks in Jacksonville beaches area could mean they're breeding  

    Earlier in March, boaters in Amelia Island caught sight of a 14-foot white shark just off the coast of Fernandina Beach north of the jetties.

    Chris Fischer with OCEARCH told Action News Jax that white sharks commonly spend the winter months off our coast and move north in April or May.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: 'Great White' shark swims close to boat south of St. Augustine

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen shot at Brunswick mall carnival, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies: Florida man arrested for making threats had a dozen guns,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    St. Marys Walmart evacuated due to suspicious package

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother of 7 killed in fiery Westside Jacksonville crash