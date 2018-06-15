0 Watch live: Implosion of Jacksonville cooling towers

The twin (iconic?) cooling towers in North Jacksonville are scheduled to be imploded on Saturday morning -- and the landscape of the city will be changed as a result.

Here's everything you need to know:

1. You can watch the towers implode, but there isn't an official viewing site.

There's several places in north Jacksonville that provide a view of the towers, but you need to plan in advance. New Berlin Road and Island Road will be closed, so no one will be able to get too close.

The towers will be imploded around 8 a.m. The roads will be closed from 6:45 a.m. to 9 a.m.

3. A New York company named Total Wrecking & Environmental, LLC will blow up the structures.

More than 1,500 pounds of dynamite and 12,000 linear feet of detonation cord will be used to bring down both towers simultaneously. The prep work for the implosion took ten weeks to complete.

4. The towers are made of 100,000 tons of concrete. Almost 20 tons of steel rods reinforce the towers.

Ten weeks of preparation will culminate with the simultaneous implosion of both towers bringing 100,000 tons of concrete and almost 4,000 tons of reinforcing steel rods to the ground.

Together, they are the second-largest structures of their kind to be imploded in the United States.

5. Total Wrecking & Environmental says no homes or businesses will be impacted.

All of the dust and debris will remain on the site, the company said.

Residents should expect some noise and rumbling, they said.

