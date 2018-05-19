  • WATCH: Thieves break into Jacksonville car dealership, steal $70,000, employees say

    By: Brittney Donovan

    Surveillance video shows thieves breaking into a Jacksonville car dealership. Employees say they stole a safe with $70,000 in cash inside.

    It happened at Auto Boutique off the Arlington Expressway early Saturday morning.

    “Cameras were turned, a couple of cameras were actually broken. The security system itself is actually shattered inside, they literally tore it off the wall,” employee Ali Alnori said.

    He showed Action News Jax video of three men in sweatshirts walking up to the business.

    A second camera angle shows them break in through the back door.

    “The cops showed up right when the alarm went off, but they took off and came back 10 minutes later,” Alnori said.

    He said the thieves went into the boss’ office and took a safe with $70,000 in cash and tens of thousands of dollars worth of checks inside.

    “Usually we never have money in the safe. I don’t know how they figured out there was money in the safe over the last two days because the owner was not here,” he said.

    This isn’t the first time the business has been targeted.

    The owner told Action News Jax that six cars were stolen in 2017, and video from January shows a group of thieves trying to kick in a door.

    Alnori said police took fingerprints and are reviewing footage from Saturday’s break-in.

    He said the business is offering a $2,000 reward for any information about who stole the safe.

    “The people that did this, they will be caught. They will be prosecuted and hopefully it’ll be a lesson learned,” he said.

