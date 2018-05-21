0 Wendy's rooftop arrest: St. Johns County man facing charges after standoff

WEIRD FLORIDA NEWS: Florida man arrested for reportedly tossing gator into Wendy's

A St. Johns County man is facing charges after he threatened to hit a deputy in the head and smashed several lights during a standoff on the roof of a Wendy's, according to deputies.

Timothy Weber, 31, is facing charges of assault on an officer or firefighter and criminal mischief.

Deputies were called to the Wendy's on U.S. 1 at approximately 7:18 p.m. Saturday.

Weber was on the roof of the restaurant making threats, according to a police report.

A deputy climbed a ladder on the building to try to make contact with Weber, but he stood over the ladder and raised a large block of wood over the deputy's head, saying he would hit him, according to the report.

The deputy jumped down from the ladder and Weber remained on the rooftop for approximately 4 1/2 hours, the report said.

Deputies said that while Weber was on the roof, he smashed several lights on the ledge of the restaurant with the same block he threatened to hit the deputy with.

He also pushed two St. Johns County Fire Rescue ladders from the building, damaging one of them, deputies said.

Weber was arrested around midnight and taken to the St. Johns County Jail.

The total damage to the restaurant and SJCFR property was estimated to be $2,000.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.