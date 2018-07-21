0 West Nile Virus: Mosquitos in Clay, Glynn counties test positive for West Nile Virus

County leaders are warning families after mosquitos tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Glynn and Clay counties.

“A little scary. A little close to home,” Candace Smith said.

Smith just moved to Keystone Heights with her family. Her home backs up to Lake Geneva, where an infected mosquito was detected.

Mosquitos also tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Glynn County in Southeast Georgia.

Clay County Commissioner Gavin Rollins said mosquito control began spraying a 2-mile radius around Keystone Heights and will continue through the weekend weather permitting.

"You don’t want to create any places where (the mosquitos) can breed and that’s one of the things mosquito control did," he said. "They went out and targeted those areas where they might be breeding."

A second round of testing is planned for Wednesday to determine if there are any other infected mosquitos in the area.

"We're hopeful that, because we were able to detect it early through proactive surveying, we can target it quickly and make everything safe for communities – for families again," he said.

Glynn County also has increased spraying planned through July 22.

No human cases have been confirmed in either county.

Experts say the mosquitos are most active during dawn and dusk.

They’re asking people to wear bug spray with DEET in it and get rid of any standing water on their properties.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.