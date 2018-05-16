  • 'All clear' at Westside High School, Jacksonville Heights Elementary School after lockdown

    Westside High School and Jacksonville Heights Elementary School were on a Code Red lockdown Wednesday afternoon, Duval County Public Schools said.

    The lockdown was due to police activity in the area, but not on campus of either school, DCPS said.

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it was called to assist Duval County School Police with an incident.

    Bus riders were dismissed on time, but dismissal for students picked up by car and students who walk home from school was delayed.

