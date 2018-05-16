'All clear' at Westside High School, Jacksonville Heights Elementary School after lockdown

Westside High School and Jacksonville Heights Elementary School were on a Code Red lockdown Wednesday afternoon, Duval County Public Schools said.
The lockdown was due to police activity in the area, but not on campus of either school, DCPS said.
Attention Parents and Guardians of Westside High School & Jacksonville Heights Elementary School:— DCPS (@DuvalSchools) May 16, 2018
All students and staff are safe and the schools are currently on a Code Red due to police activity in the area. As a result, dismissal for car riders and walkers has been delayed. pic.twitter.com/5cR7M1DpAy
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it was called to assist Duval County School Police with an incident.
#JSO is assisting @DuvalSchools Police Department on an incident. Any comments or questions reference their police activity needs to be directed to them.— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 16, 2018
Bus riders were dismissed on time, but dismissal for students picked up by car and students who walk home from school was delayed.
Bus riders have already been dismissed. Again, all students and staff are safe. Duval County Public Schools will provide an update to the situation as soon as possible.— DCPS (@DuvalSchools) May 16, 2018
Westside High and Jacksonville Heights Update:— DCPS (@DuvalSchools) May 16, 2018
JSO and DCPS police have given the “all-clear” & students have resumed their normal dismissal procedures.
