What you need to know for Fourth of July at Jacksonville Beach

Jacksonville Beach Police are addressing public safety and traffic concerns ahead of Fourth of July festivities.
Officers are reminding the public, “If you see something, say something.” They are asking people to report all suspicious activity to police.
They are asking everyone visiting the city for the Jacksonville Beach Fourth of July Celebration to remember it is a family event.
Officers are asking parents to keep a close watch over children as crowds will be very large, making it easy for them to get lost.
Parents are asked to tell children to go to the nearest lifeguard chair on the beach or police officer to immediately ask for help if they become lost.
Adults are asked to do the same to report a child who is lost. Officer say immediate reporting is key to a successful outcome.
Officers said there will be numerous law enforcement officers on hand to aid in keeping this a fun, safe environment for all.
Police are also also warning people of road closures on the day of the Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration.
Certain travel routes will be limited or blocked entirely to aid in the consistent flow of traffic after 5 p.m.
Jacksonville Beach Police listed the following traffic advisories:
- SR A1A will have some turning lanes blocked to aid in the northern and southern flow of traffic.
- Beach Blvd. will have limitations at different intersections to aid in the westerly flow of traffic.
- Pedestrians are encouraged to only cross at properly marked pedestrian crossings.
- The main travel route for northbound and southbound traffic along the three beach communities will be SR A1A. A secondary route will be Penman Road to Florida, and then to Mayport Road.
- The main travel routes westbound will be J. Turner Butler Blvd., Beach Blvd. and Atlantic Blvd. A secondary route for westbound traffic will be Wonderwood Drive.
- Please remember there will be delays in both vehicular traffic, as well as pedestrian traffic. If you are coming to the beaches area to enjoy the July Fourth celebration, preplan your routes and please be patient.
- Please help us keep the beaches clean.
- The fireworks show will necessitate a beach closure from 5th Ave. North to 3rd Ave. North. No one will be allowed on the oceanfront or in the water in that two-block Public Safety Zone.
Police are reminding people that consumer fireworks are not legal in Florida.
- Legal Fireworks: Consumer grade fireworks permissible for use in the state are generally classified as sparklers, fountains and novelty fireworks that do not explode, spin or fly through the air. Furthermore, state law requires the purchaser of any consumer fireworks be at least 16 years old.
- Illegal Fireworks: Firecrackers, ground spinners, Roman candles, rockets, bottle rockets, mortars and others that explode, spin or fly. Illegal fireworks will be confiscated and owners will be subject to penalty.
- Good Advice: Even legal fireworks, commonly called “Safe and Sane,” emit extremely hot sparks that may exceed 1,200 degrees, so please do not ignite fireworks in crowded areas such as the beach.
- Please remember to collect your trash and dispose of it properly in the receptacles provided at each walk over. Trash left on the beach creates a hazard for others as well as to the wildlife that inhabits the area.
- Alcohol: The Jacksonville Beach Police Department will be strictly enforcing the Drinking in Public Laws.
