Witness: Body found on road in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - 7:30 AM UPDATE: Police confirmed the body found in the road was a suicide.
Investigators say the man found on Fairfield Pl. took his own life @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/KT363MtRNV— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 20, 2018
Original Story:
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating on Talleyrand Avenue at Fairfield Place where a witness says a body was found.
Action News Jax was told a man was found dead in the middle of the road with a gun nearby.
A neighbor tells me a man's body was found in the middle of the road with a gun nearby. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/gdL21uC3Cy— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 20, 2018
Just arrived at Tallyrand Ave./ Fairfield Pl. where we’re seeing a heavy police presence. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/cnIjp09u15— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 20, 2018
