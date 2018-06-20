  • Witness: Body found on road in Jacksonville

    By: Action News Jax

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - 7:30 AM UPDATE: Police confirmed the body found in the road was a suicide. 

    Original Story:

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating on Talleyrand Avenue at Fairfield Place where a witness says a body was found.

    Action News Jax was told a man was found dead in the middle of the road with a gun nearby. 

