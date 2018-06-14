The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman accused of stealing from the St. Augustine Premium Outlets.
Investigators said the woman walked out of the Coach outlet store with multiple items.
She was spotted getting into a red pickup truck that was waiting outside of the store.
Anyone with any information about the woman's identify is asked to contact Deputy V. Gillis at 904-824-8304.
