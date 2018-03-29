Woman charged with DUI after reports of 3 hit-and-runs in St. Augustine Beach

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. - A North Carolina woman faces charges, including a DUI, after multiple hit-and-runs were reported Tuesday evening in St. Augustine Beach.
The officer said he saw a woman, later identified as 46-year-old Jennifer Poelter Beers, driving southbound with no headlights on the intersection of the A1A Beach Boulevard and A Street intersection.
The officer noted Beers making U-turns and appearing to be lost, the arrest report stated. The report said, that at one point, the driver made a U-turn into oncoming traffic.
While making the U-turn, Beersand nearly struck a fence at a public parking lot, the officer reported.
The officer said he conducted a traffic stop and could smell alcohol on the the woman's breath. The officer also noted fresh damage on Beers' Infiniti G37, including damage on its front bumper, hood and passenger-side fender.
An open beer can was seen in the back seat of the vehicle, and Beers' told the officer she had two beers that night, according to the arrest report.
The officer then had received a call during the traffic stop with Beers about a hit-and-run in the area of 17 4th Street.
The police department had in turn received a call from a witness about a silver vehicle that struck a parked, unattended car and left the scene.
According to the arrest report, the complaint said the driver almost struck a pedestrian during the alleged hit-and-run.
The officer later received information from St. Johns County dispatch tha three hit-and-runs happened in the same area.
The damage on Beers' vehicle matched the damage of the unattended vehicle, according to the arrest report.
Beers was arrested and faces hit-and-run and DUI charges.
