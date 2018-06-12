  • Woman intentionally set bed on fire at Fernandina Beach hotel, police say

    By: Danielle Avitable , Action News Jax

    A Fernandina Beach hotel is back open after police said a woman intentionally set her bed on fire.

    In surveillance video from a nearby business black smoke can be seen coming out of a second-floor window at the hotel.

    “It was just really smoky and I was so appalled,” witness Stefanie Luongo said.

    Luongo was headed into work when, she said, she saw a fire at Amelia Hotel and Suites.

    “There were police standing in front of the door, so no one would go in,” Luongo said.

    Witnesses said dozens of people were running out of the hotel to evacuate when the fire started.

    “People were rushing out with headband on and all their belongings. Everyone was trying to get out of there,” Luongo said.

    The Fernandina Beach police report states that Lisa Cirulnick, who was staying at the hotel, intentionally set the bed on fire.

    Police said she also threw a laptop at an employee when she was told she wasn’t allowed to go back into the room.

    “That’s honestly crazy. That doesn’t really happen here it’s a small town,” a woman said.

    The owner said half of the hotel is now damaged.

    Luongo said guests who ran out of the hotel described what it looked like after the fire.

    “They were, like, the whole second floor flooded,” Luongo said.

    As Luongo left work Sunday, she said the remainder of the bed was outside.

    “The bed frame and actual bed was burned everywhere and cautioned off,” Luongo said.

    The hotel was back up and running on Monday.

    The owner said that management is still assessing damages.

