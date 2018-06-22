0 Woman's body found in Camden County; man tells officers he will be wanted for killing girlfriend

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. -

A woman's body was found Friday off Interstate 95 in Southeast Georgia after a man told a Florida officer where his girlfriend's body would be found, authorities said.

The man went into the Florida Agriculture Inspection Station on Interstate 75 in north Florida, according to a release from the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

The Florida state officer said the man told them that he would be wanted for killing his girlfriend, and her body would be found in the river near exit 7 in Camden County on I-95, the release said.

Camden County 911 got a call from a Florida state officer around 9 p.m. Thursday, and deputies began searching the area.

Early Friday morning, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Camden County Emergency Management personnel, and Florida state officers from the Agricultural Inspection Station began searching the marshes and waterways along Crooked River between I-95 exits 6 and 7.

A Georgia DNR helicopter spotted a body in the edge of the marsh west of the Interstate 95 Crooked River Bridge, the release said.

Officers were able to recover the body of a woman around 10:30 am.

Investigators from Hernando County, Florida, have arrived in Camden County to assist with the investigation, the release said.

A Facebook post from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office identified the woman found as Mitzi Marie Babb.

FOX13 in Tampa reports that Babb was last seen at her job as a park ranger for the Florida Forest Service in Brooksville on Tuesday at around 5 p.m.

HCSO said in another Facebook post that Jeffrey Michael Morrison was taken into custody Thursday night at the White Plains Agricultural Weigh Station in Hamilton County, Florida.

Morrison, who HCSO named as a person of interest in Babb's disappearance, is being held on arrest warrants out of Peach County, Georgia, for armed residential burglary and attempted arson.

FOX13 in Tampa reports that Babb has a college-age daughter. She lost her husband in a house fire eight years ago. She has been a park ranger for seven years.

