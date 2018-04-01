Woman sought after stealing wallet, using credit card at St. Johns County Publix, police say

Authorities in St. Johns County are searching for a woman they say stole a wallet from a shopper in Publix and later used the shopper's credit card.
The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the woman who allegedly stole the wallet at the Publix location on 210.
The Sheriff's Office said the woman used the shopper's credit card to purchase groceries and gift cards at the grocery store.
The woman also used the card at the Winn Dixie on CR 210 West.
Authorities ask for anyone who has information on the identity of the woman to contact Deputy D. Barnhart at dbarnhart@sjso.org.
