Woman's truck vandalized after road rage incident in which she says man yelled racial slurs at her

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -

Rhuné Callahan wasn’t expecting to find key marks on her truck when she woke up Tuesday morning.

“I saw the scratches on the hood first,” Callahan said. “You come up, see more scratches and you see ‘hate you.'”

The words “hate you” are visible on the front side passenger door. Callahan spotted dents near the bed of her Nissan Titan.

She noticed the vandalism the day after she said she was the target of someone’s road rage on State Road 312 near State Road A1A.

“This gray truck--at that point, I didn’t notice what kind of truck it was-- started hollering at me, “You’re driving too freaking bleep bleep slow,'” Callahan said.

She said the man then pulled up next to her and called her a “stupid N word."

They argued back and forth and she thought the incident was over.

“I proceed home and get on my driveway and get out (of) my truck, proceed to my door (and) I hear 'you stupid N word,'” Callahan said.

She rushed inside her home and had a friend pick her up.

According to a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a neighbor heard a loud truck a few minutes before 8:30 p.m. Monday. Her camera captured an image of a truck.

Callahan got back home late that evening and didn’t notice the vandalism that night. It wasn’t until the next day that she saw all the key marks.

Callahan said she bought her pickup truck with an inheritance her parents left her.

“It hurts me that the gift upon my parents’ death is destroyed. It won’t ever be the same because he touched it and violated it,” Callahan said.

Callahan described the car as being silver or gray, possibly a Dodge Ram, with tinted windows. She said the driver is a bald white man in his 40s, who was wearing a hunting-style cap.

She said she’s changed her routes to avoid bumping into the same man again. She now fears for her safety.

“I’m speaking out for people to look out within the neighborhood, in the area, so I could be helped. He probably done did this to somebody else,” Callahan said.

Callahan said, had she noticed she was being followed she never would have pulled, into her driveway.

According to the police report, the damage to the vehicle will cost around $1,000 to fix.

If you’re ever involved in a road rage incident, call 911 right away and stay on the phone with the dispatcher until you get to a safe place.

