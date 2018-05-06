  • Women in Jacksonville arrested on prostitution charges

    Two women were arrested May 1 and face prostitution charges, according to Jacksonville police. 

    An undercover officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office made contact Heather Marie Bennett, 25, at the corner of Silver Street and West 23rd Street.

    The police report stated Bennett entered the car and had agreed to perform a sex act for $22.

    Bennett was then arrested and taken to a pretrial detention facility. 

    On the same day in the Englewood area on the corner of Philips Highway and Putnam Avenue, an undercover officer arrested Valerie Michelle Anderson, 38, after the officer reported her agreeing to perform a sex act for $19. 

    Anderson was taken to a pretrial detention. 

