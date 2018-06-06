World Wrestling Entertainment's premier live program will be coming to Jacksonville in August.
WWE's "Monday Night Raw," which airs on USA on Monday nights at 8 p.m., will be at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena on Monday, Aug. 6.
"Monday Night Raw" features such WWE superstars as Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Nia Jax and Jinder Mahal.
Ticket presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. and sales to the general public begin Friday at 10 a.m.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $15 to $100.
For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.
