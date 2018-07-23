0 Yet again, mayor says his proposed budget puts a prime on public safety

Right now, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry’s $1.2 billion proposed budget is in the hands of the Jacksonville City Council.

Curry said the budget does not raise taxes, and uses nearly $2 million to put 60 therapists in schools to address mental health.

On Monday, he said his top priority is public safety, a point he has reiterated for years.

“If there is one violent crime in Jacksonville, one violent crime, that is one too many,” Curry said.

The proposed budget gives the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office $30 million more than last year.

The funding is to hire 20 more officers, outfit police with body cameras, and more.

As Action News Jax told you earlier this month, JSO will start with about 200 cameras, but they won’t be issued to patrol officers until the first quarter of fiscal year 2019.

“I think that’s a good idea because the brutality and the crime here has gotten worse, so putting more money into would probably help,” said Brianna DeArmon of Jacksonville.

Curry said the proposed budget also includes a real-time crime center for JSO.

“It coordinates through software all of the stuff that we’ve put into place to track crimes and get the criminals off the street as soon as possible,” Curry said.

Action News Jax has shown you other recent crime initiatives like Shot Spotter, which can lead officers to within 80 feet of a gunshot, and the Integrated Ballistics Identification System, which helps officers quickly trace a gun to other crimes.

Curry said the Jacksonville Fire-Rescue Department would get $17 million more than last year.

He said it’s money for new positions and fire stations, additional rescue response teams and for rescue units at every fire station.

“These investments reduce call response times and save lives,” Curry said.

