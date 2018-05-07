0 Young couple threatened, robbed at Southside apartments in Jacksonville

A young couple on the Southside are recovering after being robbed at gunpoint while with their 1-year-old daughter.

The incident report we’ve obtained says the family had gone Wednesday night near Antlers Apartments off Southside Boulevard and when they got back to their building, they were approached by two men--one had a long rifle and the other one with a handgun.

The victims told JSO that the gunmen first had them get on their knees outside and empty their pockets.

The incident report says the gunmen then went in to the victims’ apartment and forced them to lay quietly on the ground, while threatening to shoot them if they made a sound.

The men allegedly ransacked the apartment--stealing hundreds of dollars in jewelry--before fleeing in the victims’ car.

The only suspect description available at this point is that both men are in their 20s. One is described as a white man with a beard and the other is described as a black man who was wearing camouflage clothing.

Police say the victims were not physically harmed during the incident.

