Yulee woman killed after being thrown from motorcycle, run over by car

A Nassau County mother died early Sunday after she was thrown from the back of a motorcycle on State Road 200, troopers said.

Shannon Bollinger, 29, was a passenger on a 2007 Harley-Davidson driven by Curtis Bollinger, 47, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Curtis Bollinger lost control of his motorcycle at approximately 1:10 a.m. and Shannon Bollinger landed on the roadway, where she was hit by a white Hyundai driven by Brandon Graham, 19, of Callahan, according to the FHP report.

Shannon Bollinger was killed, and Curtis Bollinger was seriously hurt, FHP said.

Neither Graham or his passenger were hurt, according to the report.

Action News Jax spoke with Curtis Bollinger in January 2017, after he was badly hurt in a hit and run.

The Navy veteran and Nassau County firefighter said he needed several surgeries after someone hit his motorcycle at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Pages Dairy Road in December 2016.

He and his wife have five children.

Family members described Shannon Bollinger as a loving, devoted mother.

Toxicology reports for Curtis Bollinger and Shannon Bollinger from Sunday morning's crash are pending, according to FHP.

Shannon Bollinger was not wearing a helmet, according to the report.

FHP says Shannon Bollinger was riding on a motorcycle with her husband when she was thrown off and killed, her husband was driving and is in critical condition. She leaves behind 5 children @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/M3YV0ykDTL — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) April 15, 2018

Such a tragic story. A mother of five was killed in a motorcycle accident in Nassau County early Sunday morning. I'm working to speak with family and friends of Shannon Bollinger. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/GJ4lVJk3zW — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) April 16, 2018

Shannon's husband, Curtis, was driving the motorcycle. As of last check, he's in the ICU in critical condition, but stable. I'm told he had to have surgery. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/aM7inywfSy — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) April 16, 2018

This is a picture of Shannon with her husband and 5 kids. She leaves behind 6-year-old twin boys, an 8-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and 11-year-old boy. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/qNLVTjzVf6 — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) April 16, 2018

Family members described Shannon as a loving, devoted mother. They said her children were her life. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/S9CppglhZ8 — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) April 16, 2018

Family members declined to talk. They said they are still in the grieving process and asked for privacy. @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) April 16, 2018

