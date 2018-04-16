  • Yulee woman killed after being thrown from motorcycle, run over by car

    Updated:

    NASSAU COUNTY: Teens stranded on raft rescued by Nassau County deputies

    A Nassau County mother died early Sunday after she was thrown from the back of a motorcycle on State Road 200, troopers said.

    Shannon Bollinger, 29, was a passenger on a 2007 Harley-Davidson driven by Curtis Bollinger, 47, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

    STORY, VIDEO: Woman killed in crash at World Golf Village

    Curtis Bollinger lost control of his motorcycle at approximately 1:10 a.m. and Shannon Bollinger landed on the roadway, where she was hit by a white Hyundai driven by Brandon Graham, 19, of Callahan, according to the FHP report. 

    Shannon Bollinger was killed, and Curtis Bollinger was seriously hurt, FHP said. 

    Neither Graham or his passenger were hurt, according to the report.  

    Action News Jax spoke with Curtis Bollinger in January 2017, after he was badly hurt in a hit and run.

    The Navy veteran and Nassau County firefighter said he needed several surgeries after someone hit his motorcycle at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Pages Dairy Road in December 2016.

    He and his wife have five children.

    Family members described Shannon Bollinger as a loving, devoted mother. 

    Toxicology reports for Curtis Bollinger and Shannon Bollinger from Sunday morning's crash are pending, according to FHP.

    Shannon Bollinger was not wearing a helmet, according to the report.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Yulee woman killed after being thrown from motorcycle, run over by car

  • Headline Goes Here

    JSO need help finding masked man who keeps robbing pizza shops

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville police searching for man believed to have robbed Pizza Hut,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tree tumbles down and damages Jacksonville family's roof

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies investigate Glen St. Mary shooting that hurt three people