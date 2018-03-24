Marion County children missing for over a week

Top Story: Mother crashed car into pole to prove to kids God is real, police say
Marion County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing Florida children.
Brooke and Kaiden Locke have not been seen since March 16, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the children were last seen with their mother, Kelsey Null, and their uncle, Russell Locke. It's possible they are traveling in a 1998 black Jeep.
The children live in Marion County, but deputies say they could be anywhere.
The children are in the care of the department of children and families.
Their case manager last saw Kelsey and the children on Feb. 12. A judge issued a pick-up order to take the children into custody.
Anyone with any information on their whereabouts please call 911 or 1-800-96-Abuse.
