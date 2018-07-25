Neighbors: Slaughtered pigs dumped in Jacksonville neighborhood

Jacksonville neighbors are searching for answers after two slaughtered pigs were dumped on the side of the road.
“I thought it was somebody laying there, but it was just the pigs,” neighbor Eddie Couillard said.
Couillard spotted the pigs Tuesday on Monroe Smith Road in the Jacksonville Heights neighborhood.
“You could smell them from about 500 feet away,” he said.
This isn’t the first time Action News Jax has gotten word about dead animals left on the side of Jacksonville roads.
In March, an Action News Jax investigation revealed large numbers of dead dogs and other animals were being dumped on local streets.
“What people do to animals, there aren’t words,” Jeanne Forney, vice-president of Florida Urgent Rescue, said. “We live in an age where things are disposable and it’s trickling down to lives."
Action News Jax reached out to the City of Jacksonville with neighbors' concerns about the dead pigs.
A spokesperson said by email that, “Animal Care and Protective Services does not take in livestock, but people can contact local animal sanctuaries and rescues.”
The deceased pigs were removed by the city.
