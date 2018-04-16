0 Ocala man breaks into home to escape people 'chasing' him, authorities say

An Ocala man, who reportedly said he was being "chased," is accused of breaking into a home while residents were asleep.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Erick Russell Miller, 31, early Monday morning after they say he broke into a home in the 9600th block of SW 32nd Court in Ocala.

Deputies reported Miller entered the home because he was being "chased" by a group of people. Miller tried to arm himself once he got into the house with kitchen knives. The Sheriff's Office said Miller showed other forms of paranoid behavior.

A resident in the home heard noises coming from the living room around 2 a.m. Deputies said she grabbed her gun and approached Miller, telling him not to move.

Miller, however, fled through the home's front door.

The woman said she saw knives scattered throughout the home and a stack of quarters and dimes left on the front patio.

Neighbors were able to locate Miller, who was just north of the home, as investigators were interviewing the victims.

Deputies arrested Miller and found two knives taken from the home, according to the incident report.

Miller told deputies he broke into the home because people were chasing him and that he gathered weapons to protect himself, at one point drinking a bottle of water.

Deputies reported Miller saying he took out the night lights from the power outlets in order to hide from "the people who were chasing him down."

Miller said he fled from the house when a woman pointed a gun at him in the house.

Deputies said Miller could not give descriptions or names of the people he said were chasing him.

Authorities charged Miller with armed burglary of a dwelling. He is being held at the Marion County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

