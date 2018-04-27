Police ID suspect in Krohn Conservatory butterfly theft

A Springfield Township woman is wanted by Cincinnati police for the theft of a butterfly from the Krohn Conservatory.
A photo of Jamie Revis was released today by the Cincinnati Police Department.
Revis is accused of taking a blue morpho butterfly from the conservatory shortly before 5 p.m. April 15. The species is native to Central and South American forests, according to officials at the conservatory.
University of Cincinnati biology professors Stephen Matter and Patrick Guerra told our news partners WCPO last week that the butterfly was likely dead, given its biological need for a warmer climate than the one in Cincinnati.
The butterfly was a part of the Krohn Conservatory’s 2018 butterfly show, “The Butterflies of Madagascar.”
