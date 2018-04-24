WEIRD FLORIDA: David Gray Plumbing worker fired after road rage incident
A Central Florida man was jailed after he reportedly grabbed a Billy Bass display and threw it at his boyfriend, according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun.
Indian River County records show Gregory Carney, 54, was booked on a charge of domestic battery.
The website said that Carney and his boyfriend had been fighting all day. The Smoking Gun said that after the boyfriend had to "endure several Big Mouth Billy Bass performances," Carney noticed that he had thrown it away.
Carney reportedly found his fish in the trash, and he then threw it at his boyfriend, causing a cut on his head.
Carney reportedly told police that he did not mean to aim for his boyfriend's head and hit him by accident. He was released on $500 bond.
