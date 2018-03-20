Report: Yulee man caught masturbating at Walmart

A Yulee man was jailed in Nassau County after a shopper said he masturbated in front of her in the Walmart parking lot on March 19, deputies said.
The Nassau County Sheriff's Office arrested Greg Osgood, 29, and charged him with exposure of sex organs and disorderly conduct.
According to deputies, Oswood approached a female shopper in the parking lot and, with penis in hand, masturbated while watching her. Video footage showed Osgood's car approach the victim in the parking lot, the report said.
WEIRD FLORIDA: More strange stories from the Sunshine State
The victim was visibly upset and crying, the report said.
Osgood was arrested a short distance away from the Walmart in the same car that was spotted in the parking lot, the report said.
Osgood declined to talk to authorities.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}