0 Sole survivor of Town Center Parkway shooting speaks from hospital bed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - PHOTO GALLERY: Victims of the Town Center Parkway shooting

STORY: Rapper says on Instagram he was shot 8 times, tried to shield brother

The only person to survive the drive-by shooting that killed three teenagers is speaking from his hospital bed.

Keyontae Bullard, known as "Yungeen Ace," is still at UF Health after the June 6 shooting on Town Center Parkway. The shooting killed three of his friends, including Jercoby Groover, a former star football player for University Christian School in Jacksonville.

Here is what Bullard says in the video, which you can also watch below:

"I tried to come for him. I tried to hold R.J. I'm trying to hold him. I'm telling R.J. 'open the door,'

"I open the door. I'm pushin' him out -- I'm like, 'I got you bruh, I got you.'

"He like, grabbed my shirt, like I can't move. He tell me he can't move.

"I jump out of the car. Coco comes over, Coco says, 'Call the ambulance (inaudible)'"

.

"Very talented individual. Pretty much blowing up in the music industry."@YungeenAce, described by his promoter as 'the next big thing in #Jacksonville,' is the only survivor of Tuesday's attack near #UNF & the Town Center. @ActionNewsJax is live at 6. https://t.co/xdtDfNkc4T pic.twitter.com/gXRn1LpKlw — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) June 7, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.