  • Sole survivor of Town Center Parkway shooting speaks from hospital bed

    Updated:

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - PHOTO GALLERY: Victims of the Town Center Parkway shooting 

    STORY: Rapper says on Instagram he was shot 8 times, tried to shield brother

    The only person to survive the drive-by shooting that killed three teenagers is speaking from his hospital bed. 

    Keyontae Bullard, known as "Yungeen Ace," is still at UF Health after the June 6 shooting on Town Center Parkway. The shooting killed three of his friends, including Jercoby Groover, a former star football player for University Christian School in Jacksonville.

    Here is what Bullard says in the video, which you can also watch below:

    "I tried to come for him. I tried to hold R.J. I'm trying to hold him. I'm telling R.J. 'open the door,'

    "I open the door. I'm pushin' him out -- I'm like, 'I got you bruh, I got you.'

    "He like, grabbed my shirt, like I can't move. He tell me he can't move.

    "I jump out of the car. Coco comes over, Coco says, 'Call the ambulance (inaudible)'"

    .  

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sole survivor of Town Center Parkway shooting speaks from hospital bed

  • Headline Goes Here

    Palace: Queen Elizabeth II had successful eye surgery

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trade tremors: How tariffs, tough talk has unsettled markets

  • Headline Goes Here

    US, Russian military leaders meet in Finland for talks

  • Headline Goes Here

    US stocks edge higher as G-7 summit begins; tech stocks slip