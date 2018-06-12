  • Summer BreakSpot provides free meals for Florida kids and teens during summer break

    Updated:

    Starting this week, Summer BreakSpot is providing nutritious meals for Florida kids and teens at no cost to children 18 and under while school is out.

    Many meal sites are located at places like parks, libraries and churches and offer breakfasts, lunches, snacks or supper. 

    To find a specific location, enter an address here.

    Click here to see what's on the menu.

