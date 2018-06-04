0 Suspect wanted in baby murder found hiding in Florida

A man wanted in connection to the murder of a 6-month-old child was found Monday in Florida after he was shot during an altercation with deputies.

The Alachua County Sheriff's Department said Carlton James Mathis, 28, was hospitalized after the shooting, which occurred after Mathis was spotted leaving a residence in nearby Levy County.

Mathis was shot by a SWAT team member after he threatened another person with a gun while in a car, deputies said.

As Mathis was being taken into custody, the Dothan (Ala.) Police Department found the remains of the child that prompted the search for Mathis, deputies said.

Mathis will be booked into the Levy County Jail on assault charges -- and possible murder charges -- after his release from the hospital, deputies said.

