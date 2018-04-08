STORY: JSO names suspect in stomping attack of 25-year-old mother
Five people were struck by lightning in White Springs, Florida on Saturday as storms moved through the northeast part of the state.
A woman died and four people were injured, according to a local storm report by the National Weather Service.
A source tells us the woman is Kourtney Lambert.
The people were struck at Woodpecker Mud Bog, officials say.
A source tells Action News Jax the strikes happened at about 2:50 p.m. near a camper where people were seeking shelter under the camper's gooseneck.
The source says a 23-year-old woman was struck and killed instantly.
4:26pm: Will be watching the southern end of this squall line as it moves east over the next few hours. #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/kg5BdObtME— Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) April 7, 2018
More info on the lightning strike victims: A 23 year old was sadly killed instantly by the lightning strike that was 25-30 feet away when it struck a tree. It occurred around 2:50 pm today. pic.twitter.com/Ohvyvj48jj— Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) April 7, 2018
