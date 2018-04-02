0 Chunky, spoiled milk served at Jacksonville middle school

You can look up food service inspections at your child’s school here.

Some students got a nasty surprise in their milk cartons during breakfast at Joseph Stilwell Military Academy of Leadership on Monday.

Four middle schoolers sent Action News Jax a video (click here to watch) of the chunky, spoiled milk they were served at the middle school, which is on Jacksonville’s Westside.

The students said the milk didn’t taste right, so they poured some into their breakfast tray.

“The milk, it looks expired and chunky. This is what they’re serving your children,” one student can be heard saying in the video.

The boys said the milk made their stomachs hurt.

“I wouldn’t drink it,” said Rodney Ross, whose child attends Joseph Stilwell Military Academy of Leadership. “There needs to be some transparency happening. Someone needs to get to the bottom of this and see what happened.”

Duval County Public Schools spokesperson Laureen Ricks called the spoiled milk “not acceptable and not in accordance with our standards.”

Ricks said the milk was immediately thrown away.

A spokesperson for the school district’s food service provider, Chartwells, said 11 students were served curdled milk.

The company said the cooler where a crate of milk was stored “had been unplugged over the weekend and subsequent temperature checks were not taken.”

Chartwells’ spokesperson said the company will retrain staff and the school will get a fresh shipment of milk on Tuesday morning.

She said said DCPS’ food service provider Chartwells is looking into what went wrong.

“I’m very upset to see this,” said Tammarie Woolgar, whose son eats breakfast at the school every morning. “I think that they should at least let the parents know. This is the first I’ve heard of this.”

Action News Jax found milk refrigeration violations in two of the school’s three food service inspections this school year.

Three weeks ago, an inspector found the school’s milk cooler was broken. In August 2017, an inspector found milk that was 60 degrees.

Joseph Stilwell Military Academy of Leadership student Shay Byrd said she’s never gotten spoiled milk at school.

“I drink two cartons of white milk every day,” said Shay.

Just got a statement from Chartwells, the food service provider at Joseph Stilwell Military Academy for Leadership. Company says milk curdled because cooler was left unplugged over weekend. Full statement below. https://t.co/zeVOqePIg2 @ActionNewsJax @DuvalSchools pic.twitter.com/gNjRCtzZ7J — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) April 2, 2018

This mom's face says it all. She tells me she's horrified that this milk was served at Joseph Stilwell Military Academy of Leadership, where her son eats breakfast every morning. The action @DuvalSchools is taking now, live at 5:30 on CBS47 @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/tPylCHZDMk — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) April 2, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.