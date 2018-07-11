11 passengers survive Alaska seaplane crash nearKetchikan, officials say

Ketchikan, Alaska - A seaplane carrying 11 passengers crashed near Ketchikan, Alaska, on Tuesday, officials said.
Coast Guard crews rescued the 11 people from the side of Mount Jumbo near Hetta Inlet, located on Prince of Wales Island, officials said.
Officials said two Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters rescued the 11 people from the side of the mountain, approximately 2,000 feet in elevation.
#ThisJustIn-Shown in the photo is a #USCG Air Station #Sitka #rescueswimmer (bright orange suit) assessing some of the crash survivors from the plane crash on Mt. Jumbo, 39 miles SSW of Ketchikan. All 11 survived. Thanks to Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad for assisting! pic.twitter.com/xZCFEANnas— USCGAlaska (@USCGAlaska) July 11, 2018
Officials said crews had to maneuver through bad weather and limited visibility to bring them to safety.
The 11 people on board had minor injuries.
Low visibility conditions didn't stop an #AirStation #Sitka #Jayhawk crew from rescuing 11 from a downed aircraft on Mt. Jumbo, Prince of Wales Island. "The coordinated efforts showcased how #Alaskans stand together & help each other out," said LCDR Plunkett, pilot on the case. pic.twitter.com/JcpJwSoKH0— USCGAlaska (@USCGAlaska) July 11, 2018
“I am proud of everyone involved in this rescue and that we were able to get all 11 people to safety in a timely manner,” said Commander Michael Kahle, a Coast Guard search and rescue mission coordinator for the Juneau sector. “Cases like these exemplify the versatility of our aircrews and how capable they are to expertly perform rescues from the ocean or even mountainsides.”
There are reports that the seaplane was a sightseeing flight owned by Taquan Air, KTUU reports.
A spokesperson for the Alaska State Troopers said it was “tremendous” that no one died in the crash.
The NTSB is investigating.
