  • 11-year-old boy returns wallet full of cash to stranger

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - An 11-year-old boy who found a wallet full of cash and credit cards contacted police and returned it to its grateful owner. 

    >> Read more trending news

    Redwood City Police shared a photo Sunday of the boy and the wallet, which police said contained a “large sum of cash,” as well as the owner with the wallet after the officer was able to track him down. 

    The “very appreciative owner” can be seen flashing a thumbs-up in the photo while holding the wallet in his other hand.

    “Nice work, young man,” police officials said.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    11-year-old boy returns wallet full of cash to stranger

  • Headline Goes Here

    Iconic basket maker Longaberger Co. goes out of business

  • Headline Goes Here

    Comatose boy shows signs of life after parents sign organ donor paperwork

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police investigate suspicious package found at Seattle airport

  • Headline Goes Here

    Traffic stops so strangers can help man hanging from overpass