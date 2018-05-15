0 12-year-old fan stuns Pink as she sings at Vancouver show

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - A 12-year-old fan who campaigned to sing on stage at Pink’s Vancouver, British Columbia, concert didn’t quite get her wish, but still managed to showcase her talent.

Billboard reported that Victoria Anthony posted a video on Twitter May 1, writing, “please let me sing on stage with you in #Vancouver May 12. I’ll be ready!”

At the May 12 show at Rogers Arena, Pink recognized Victoria in the crowd. The aspiring singer’s story had been picked up by Canadian outlets, including Global News, weeks before.

“Are you who I read about on the news?” Pink asked Victoria at the show, according to Global News. “Do you want to come sing something?”

Pink handed her the mic, and the fan quickly impressed her. As she sang Pink’s 2010 song “Perfect,” the crowd erupted in applause.

“Wow. Now I don’t want to sing anymore,” Pink joked. “You’re amazing. Thank you,” Pink said as she gave Victoria a hug.

“How do you follow that?” she said as she returned to the stage.

Victoria told Global News she felt incredible after the performance.

“I’m still kind of in shock,” she said. “What I’m taking away from this, and what everyone should take away, is that when you want something, like, nothing is impossible. You can always achieve something; (it) is just about the amount of effort you put in.”

