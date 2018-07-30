2 accused of looting homes in area scorched by California fires

Two people were arrested on suspicion of robbing homes in an area devastated by fires in northern California, The Sacramento Bee reported.
Police said Jade Ball, 25, and Jack Fannin, 19, were arrested after police said they tried to burglarize a residence in the evacuation zone where its owners had remained behind, the newspaper reported.
The homeowner flagged a Chico Police officer, who was patrolling the area in conjunction with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Department, according to a news release. The owner said he noticed water in his home and fresh footprints, the Bee reported.
Police inspected the area near the homeowner’s property and found another home with electronics piled by the front door, the newspaper reported.
Ball and Fannin were discovered by police nearby with evidence they said linked the pair to other burglaries, the Bee reported. Fannin told police that he and Ball entered three residences since Saturday “looking for water,” according to the news release.
Both were arrested on suspicion of looting in an evacuated area, entering a disaster area and conspiracy to commit a felony, the Bee reported.
