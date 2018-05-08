2 Chainz proposes to longtime girlfriend Kesha Ward at 2018 Met Gala

Rapper 2 Chainz surprised his wife, Kesha Ward, by asking her to marry him again at the Met Gala red carpet.
Dressed in Versace, the 40-year-old got down on one knee on the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art stairs and proposed.
Complex asked the rapper how long he had been planning the romantic gesture, to which he said, “Just about a minute ago.”
“It’s crazy, he just gave me this!” Ward told reporters on the red carpet just after the proposal. “So happy! I love it.”
A #MetGala propsal from @2chainz. She said “yes”! #MetHeavenlyBodies pic.twitter.com/RXOMxd4a2a— The Met (@metmuseum) May 7, 2018
People reported that 2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, previously proposed to Ward in 2013 at the BET Awards, but the two never made it official.
