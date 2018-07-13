  • 2 children hanging outside Chicago window coaxed back into apartment

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CHICAGO - Two children were rescued from a Chicago building after they were seen hanging out of a third-floor window, WGN reported.

    Passersby saw the children and yelled for an adult to get them away from the apartment, but no one responded, the television station reported.

    After a few minutes, one person got a ladder and brought the children back into the apartment, WGN reported.

    The whereabouts of the children’s parents were unknown, the television station reported.

     

