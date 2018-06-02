  • 2 climbers dead after fall at Yosemite National Park

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK - Two rock climbers fell to their deaths Saturday while ascending the Freeblast Route on El Capitan at Yosemite National Park, officials said

    Yosemite Park Rangers and Search and Rescue staff received multiple calls at 8:15 a.m. and responded to the incident, officials said

    The identity of the climbers will be released pending family notification. Officials are investigating and said no further information will be available until after the families are notified, according to KTVU.

    This is not the first death at the park this year. 

    A hiker fell from the Half Dome cables during a thunderstorm May 21, according to KGO. That was the first death at the Half Dome since 2010, according to KTVU

    And in May, world-renowned climber Hans Florine had to be rescued after falling at El Capitan and breaking a leg, according to KTVU

