  • 2 dead after Osaka hit with massive 6.1 magnitude earthquake

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    OSAKA, Japan - A massive 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck outside Osaka Monday morning, leaving at least two dead and 41 injured.

    >> Read more trending news

    The quake registered around 8 a.m. with an initial strength of 5.9, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

    There was no tsunami threat however morning commutes were disrupted as trains were not running and power was out to many homes, according to the Japan Times

    Kansai Electric Power Co. said nuclear plants in Fukui Prefecture were operating normally.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 dead after Osaka hit with massive 6.1 magnitude earthquake

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 people shot at Washington Walmart

  • Headline Goes Here

    Five undocumented immigrants dead after chase with Border Patrol, officials say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dead great white shark washes ashore on California beach

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cardi B, Offset pose for risque Rolling Stone cover