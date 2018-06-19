  • 2 Georgia men drown over Father's Day weekend in separate incidents in Gulf of Mexico

    By: Steve Burns, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - Two men from North Georgia drowned in separate weekend incidents off Panama City Beach, police said.

    Eugene Spann, 67, of Atlanta, was declared dead after being pulled from the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday morning, authorities said.

    The body of Tony Orlando Jackson, 21, of Cartersville, was found Sunday afternoon about two hours after he was caught by a large wave, according to police.

    Police and emergency workers took over life support efforts from bystanders when they found Spann unresponsive on the beach behind a motel short after 11 a.m. He was taken to an emergency room on the beach, where he was pronounced dead.

    A search effort involving several agencies eventually found Jackson’s body. Police originally responded to a call about a swimmer in distress about 2:30 p.m.

    Police said surf flags were at the red “high hazard” level when Jackson drowned. That was up from the yellow “medium hazard” designation at the time of Spann’s death.

