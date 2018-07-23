2 injured in Nevada church shooting, officials say

FALLON, Nev. - A man shot and injured two people at a Nevada church during service Sunday afternoon, officials said.
One of the victims was taken to a hospital Fallon Mayor Ken Tedford told KOLO. The identities and conditions are unknown.
The gunman is in custody, Tedford told KOLO.
The shooting happened in front of other parishioners at Fallon Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, KOLO reported.
Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) shared his condolences on Twitter.
Deeply saddened by the act of senseless violence in Fallon today at the LDS church. We are in contact with Mayor Tedford and other officials. My family and I are praying for all loved ones, churchgoers, and community members impacted by this tragedy.— Dean Heller (@SenDeanHeller) July 22, 2018
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
