$2 million worth of meth found hidden inside 500 Disney figurines

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia authorities confiscated more than 500 pounds of meth hidden inside wax Disney figurines.
The DEA told WSB-TV that this is one of the biggest meth busts ever in Gwinnett County in suburban Atlanta.
The meth -- with a street value of around $2 million -- was concealed inside 500 wax figurines.
Robert Murphy, the special agent in charge of the DEA, says the figures were shaped like Disney figures, but there is nothing family-oriented about them.
Murphy said the meth originated in Mexico and was destined for Atlanta.
Another load containing legitimate ceramic figurines was intercepted. It’s believed that was intended as a decoy, Murphy said.
The investigation involves cooperation between the DEA, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security and the Gwinnett County Metro Drug Task Force.
