0 2 suspects in beating, stabbing of Applebee's waitress arrested, granted bond

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - A judge has granted bond to two women charged in connection with the recent beating and stabbing of an Applebee’s waitress at a McDonough, Georgia, restaurant.

Lasondra Boyd, 38, and Keterah Boyd, 30, were arrested Friday in Wilkinson County near Macon, Georgia, after McDonough police identified the women after posting a lookout alert, McDonough police Maj. Kyle Helgerson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Monday.

“Deputies received a tip of their whereabouts, and they were apprehended at a party down there,” Helgerson said.

The women were booked into the Henry County Jail Friday night and granted $35,000 bond Monday morning, officials said.

Two of their relatives, Lakisha and Demetrius Boyd, are still at large. All four women -- three sisters and a cousin -- face charges of aggravated assault and robbery in the July 10 attack on an Applebee’s waitress.

According to police, the waitress was beaten and stabbed with a steak knife after she accidentally brushed against one woman’s leg.

The woman was sitting with her leg out in the aisle, Helgerson said. The server, who is in her 20s, apologized after the first accidental contact and left to get the table’s food and drinks when the women reportedly complained about slow service.

The second time she brushed against the woman while serving the food, it “infuriated the suspect,” Helgerson said.

“All four of them got out of the table and began to assault the waitress,” he said, adding that one of them grabbed a steak knife.

Fellow diners stepped in to stop the attack. Police said they were seen leaving the restaurant parking lot in a white Infiniti SUV.

The waitress required 15 stitches after she was stabbed in her forearm. She was treated at Piedmont Henry Hospital and returned to work the next day, according to a statement from an Applebee’s spokesperson.

The women allegedly took the waitress’s tip money before they skipped out on a $62.57 bill, police said.

The Boyds were identified after McDonough police posted surveillance images from the restaurant’s parking lot to Facebook. The initial post was shared 3,500 times.

A preliminary hearing for Lasondra and Keterah Boyd has been scheduled for Aug. 20. They also face misdemeanor charges of battery, criminal damage to property and theft of service.

Police are still asking for the public’s help to locate Lakisha and Demetrius Boyd. Anyone with information should call 911 or the McDonough Police Department 770-957-1218.

