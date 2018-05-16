2018 BET Awards: DJ Khaled, Migos, Cardi B, SZA among nominees

LOS ANGELES - The nominees for the 2018 BET Awards were announced Wednesday, and DJ Khaled is leading the pack.
The Associated Press reported that the producer has six nominations, including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year and two nominations in the Best Collaboration category. Essence reported that SZA has four nominations including Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, making her the most-nominated woman for the awards. The Los Angeles Times reported that Cardi B and Migos each have four nominations and Cardi has three more nominations as a featured artist.
Although most awards are music-based, Tiffany Haddish, Lupita Nyong’o and Taraji P. Henson are among the nominees for Best Actress. Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Sterling K. Brown are among the nominees for Best Actor. Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Steph Curry and Dwyane Wade are nominated in Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year awards, respectively.
The 2018 BET Awards air live on BET June 24 from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The full list of nominees are below.
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist:
Beyonce
SZA
H.E.R.
Rihanna
Kehlani
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist:
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar
Best Group:
Migos
A Tribe Called Quest
N.E.R.D.
Rae Sremmurd
Chloe X Halle
Best Collaboration:
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B - Finesse (Remix)
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts
DJ Khaled feat. Jay-Z, Future & Beyonce - Top Off
Cardi B feat. 21 Savage - Bartier Cardi
French Montana feat. Swae Lee - Unforgettable
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna - LOYALTY.
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
J. Cole
Best Female Hip Hop Artist:
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Dej Loaf
Rapsody
Video of the Year:
Drake - God's Plan
Cardi B - Bodak Yellow
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B - Finesse (Remix)
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.
Migos feat. Drake - Walk It Talk It
Video Director of the Year:
Benny Boom
Director X
Ava Duvernay
Chris Brown
Dave Meyers
Best New Artist:
SZA
H.E.R.
Daniel Caesar
GOLDLINK
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational:
Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly - I'll Find You
Snoop Dogg feat. B. Slade - Words Are Few
Ledisi & Kirk Franklin - If You Don't Mind
Marvin Sapp - Close
Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj - I'm Getting Ready
The Best International Act:
Booba (France)
Cassper Nyovest (SA)
Dadju (France)
Davido (Nigeria)
Distruction Boyz (SA)
Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)
J Hus (UK)
Niska (France)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Stefflon Don (UK)
Stormzy (UK)
Best Actress:
Tiffany Haddish
Lupita Nyong'o
Issa Rae
Angela Bassett
Letitia Wright
Taraji P. Henson
Best Actor:
Chadwick Boseman
Michael B. Jordan
Donald Glover
Sterling K. Brown
Denzel Washington
Daniel Kaluuya
Young Stars:
Yara Shahidi
Ashton Tyler
Caleb McLaughlin
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Best Movie:
Black Panther
Girls Trip
A Wrinkle in Time
Detroit
Mudboung
Sportswoman of the Year:
Serena Williams
Venus Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Candace Parker
Elana Meyers Taylor
Sportsman of the Year:
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
Dwayne Wade
Odell Beckham Jr.
Album of the Year:
DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar
CTRL - SZA
4:44 - Jay-Z
Culture II - Migos
Black Panther: The Album - Kendrick Lamar & Various Artists
Grateful - DJ Khaled
BET Her Award:
Janelle Monae - Django Jane
Lizzo - Water Me
Mary J. Blige - Strength of a Woman
Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown - Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)
Chloe X Halle - The Kids Are Alright
Leikeli47 - 2nd Fiddle
Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice:
SZA feat. Travis Scott - Love Galore
Cardi B - Bodak Yellow
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.
Drake - God's Plan
Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj - Motor Sport
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts
