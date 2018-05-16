  • 2018 BET Awards: DJ Khaled, Migos, Cardi B, SZA among nominees

    LOS ANGELES - The nominees for the 2018 BET Awards were announced Wednesday, and DJ Khaled is leading the pack. 

    The Associated Press reported that the producer has six nominations, including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year and two nominations in the Best Collaboration category. Essence reported that SZA has four nominations including Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, making her the most-nominated woman for the awards. The Los Angeles Times reported that Cardi B and Migos each have four nominations and Cardi has three more nominations as a featured artist.

    Although most awards are music-based, Tiffany Haddish, Lupita Nyong’o and Taraji P. Henson are among the nominees for Best Actress. Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Sterling K. Brown are among the nominees for Best Actor. Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Steph Curry and Dwyane Wade are nominated in Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year awards, respectively.

    The 2018 BET Awards air live on BET June 24 from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The full list of nominees are below.

    Best Female R&B / Pop Artist:
    Beyonce
    SZA
    H.E.R.
    Rihanna
    Kehlani 

    Best Male R&B / Pop Artist:
    Bruno Mars
    Chris Brown
    The Weeknd
    Khalid
    Daniel Caesar 

    Best Group:
    Migos
    A Tribe Called Quest
    N.E.R.D.
    Rae Sremmurd
    Chloe X Halle 

    Best Collaboration:
    Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B - Finesse (Remix)
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts 
    DJ Khaled feat. Jay-Z, Future & Beyonce - Top Off 
    Cardi B feat. 21 Savage - Bartier Cardi 
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee - Unforgettable 
    Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna - LOYALTY. 

    Best Male Hip-Hop Artist:
    Drake
    Kendrick Lamar
    DJ Khaled
    Jay-Z
    J. Cole

    Best Female Hip Hop Artist:
    Cardi B
    Nicki Minaj
    Remy Ma
    Dej Loaf
    Rapsody 

    Video of the Year:
    Drake - God's Plan 
    Cardi B - Bodak Yellow 
    Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B - Finesse (Remix) 
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts 
    Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.
    Migos feat. Drake - Walk It Talk It  

    Video Director of the Year:
    Benny Boom
    Director X
    Ava Duvernay
    Chris Brown
    Dave Meyers

    Best New Artist:
    SZA
    H.E.R.
    Daniel Caesar
    GOLDLINK
    A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

    Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational:
    Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly - I'll Find You
    Snoop Dogg feat. B. Slade - Words Are Few
    Ledisi & Kirk Franklin - If You Don't Mind
    Marvin Sapp - Close
    Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj - I'm Getting Ready

    The Best International Act:
    Booba (France)
    Cassper Nyovest (SA)
    Dadju (France)
    Davido (Nigeria)
    Distruction Boyz (SA)
    Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)
    J Hus (UK)
    Niska (France)
    Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
    Stefflon Don (UK)
    Stormzy (UK)

    Best Actress:
    Tiffany Haddish
    Lupita Nyong'o
    Issa Rae
    Angela Bassett
    Letitia Wright
    Taraji P. Henson 

    Best Actor: 
    Chadwick Boseman
    Michael B. Jordan
    Donald Glover
    Sterling K. Brown
    Denzel Washington
    Daniel Kaluuya

    Young Stars:
    Yara Shahidi
    Ashton Tyler
    Caleb McLaughlin
    Lonnie Chavis
    Marsai Martin
    Miles Brown

    Best Movie:
    Black Panther
    Girls Trip
    A Wrinkle in Time
    Detroit
    Mudboung

    Sportswoman of the Year:
    Serena Williams
    Venus Williams
    Skylar Diggins-Smith
    Candace Parker
    Elana Meyers Taylor

    Sportsman of the Year: 
    Stephen Curry
    LeBron James
    Kevin Durant 
    Dwayne Wade
    Odell Beckham Jr.

    Album of the Year:
    DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar 
    CTRL - SZA
    4:44 - Jay-Z
    Culture II - Migos
    Black Panther: The Album - Kendrick Lamar & Various Artists
    Grateful - DJ Khaled 

    BET Her Award:
    Janelle Monae - Django Jane
    Lizzo - Water Me
    Mary J. Blige - Strength of a Woman
    Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown - Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown) 
    Chloe X Halle - The Kids Are Alright
    Leikeli47 - 2nd Fiddle

    Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice:
    SZA feat. Travis Scott - Love Galore
    Cardi B - Bodak Yellow
    Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.
    Drake - God's Plan 
    Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj - Motor Sport 
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts

