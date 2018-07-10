$250 Kroger coupon circulating on social media a fake; company warns dont click on it

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Kroger is warning customers not to interact with a coupon circulating on social media.
The Cincinnati-based grocery store issued a warning on Facebook and Twitter Monday morning that a $250 coupon customers have seen on social media is not authorized or supported by the Kroger Company.
The coupon sporting Kroger’s logo claims families will receive $250 off in celebration of the store’s 135 year anniversary. The coupon follows similar format to legitimate Kroger coupons, with an expiration date of August 30 and a barcode.
Attention Customers: There is currently an unauthorized "$250 Kroger Shopping Coupon" circulating online. This giveaway is not affiliated with/supported by Kroger. We recommend not engaging with the site or providing personal information. We're working to address this issue. pic.twitter.com/OIPsruvsfP— Kroger (@kroger) July 9, 2018
Some Facebook users sharing the coupon called it “wonderful” and others called it a “hacking scam.” It is unclear how many people shared the link to the coupon as several different URLs are labeled on different posts, but more than 20,000 have shared Kroger’s Facebook statement.
“We recommend not engaging with the site or providing any personal information,” the statement said.
The same scam circulated in 2013. Kroger is working to address the issue.
