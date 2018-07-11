2nd man arrested, charged with murder of XXXTentacion, authorities say

Authorities in Florida said they have charged a second man with murder in last month’s killing of 20-year-old rapper Jahseh Onfroy, better known by his stage name XXXTentacion.
Michael Boatwright, 22, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in connection to Onfroy’s June 18 death. Broward County sheriff’s deputies said Wednesday that Boatwright has been jailed since July 5 on charges that were not related to the shooting.
Authorities said Wednesday that a second, unidentified gunman remained at large. Officials were also searching for 22-year-old Robert Allen, who was identified as a person of interest in the case. Allen is also wanted by authorities on an outstanding felony warrant, deputies said.
Dedrick Williams, 22, was arrested last month on one count of first-degree murder in connection to Onfroy’s death. Williams is believed to have had an “active part” in Onfroy’s death, deputies said in an arrest warrant obtained by the Palm Beach Post.
Onfroy was shot Monday outside a motorcycle dealership. Deputies said he was leaving RIVA Motorsports when he was approached by two armed people in an apparent robbery. At least one of them opened fire, hitting the rapper.
He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
