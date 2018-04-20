  • 3.6 magnitude earthquake rattles Detroit and parts of Canada

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    DETROIT - A 3.6 magnitude earthquake rattled Detroit and parts of Canada onThursday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

    The quake struck around 8 p.m., the US.GS reported, and was centered in Amherstburg, Canada, directly across the Detroit River south of the city.

    “They happen from time to time, right in that magnitude" in southeast Michigan, David Gurney, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in White Lake, told the Detroit Free Press. "They are rare, but not unheard of."

    There were no reports of damage or injuries.

    The earthquake was the strongest tremor to strike the region since 2015, when a 4.2 magnitude quake struck near Kalamazoo.

