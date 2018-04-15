  • 4 baboons escape research facility

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    SAN ANTONIO - Four baboons escaped from a primate research facility Saturday. 

    The baboons left their enclosure and got out of the perimeter fence of the Southwest National Primate Research Centeraccording to WOAI

    Three of the baboons were caught within 30 minutes, the other is still on the loose but believed to be on the facility’s property, according to WOAI

    Veterinarians checked out the baboons and said they were OK, according to WOAI.

